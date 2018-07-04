Canada Day 2018 in Strathmore

Canada Day in Strathmore saw the entire town blanketed with Canadian flags, and residents and visitors enjoying the festivities on Sunday July 1 decked out in red and white.

The day began with a pancake breakfast at the fire hall followed by a formal opening ceremony and flag raising at Kinsmen Park, thanks to members of the Royal Canadian Legion, RCMP and Royal Canadian Air Cadets.

After the singing of O' Canada there were brief speeches and greetings by dignitaries whom included Mayor Pat Fule and town councillor Lorraine Bauer.

Mayor Pat Fule brought greetings on behalf of the town, MP Martin Shields and MLA Derek Fildebrandt. He acknowledged the traditional lands of the Blackfoot people.

“We are blessed to live in a great country that values freedoms, respect for others, and kindness,” said Fule. “We are a country of descendants of First Nations people, homesteaders and immigrants. We may be of different races and religions, but we are all Canadians. Today on July 1, on behalf of town council and Strathmore's town. I'd like to wish you all a happy Canada Day,” said Fule.

“It's a great time to celebrate Canada Day. I am so proud of being part of the town,” said councillor Bauer. She acknowledged the town's staff who prepared the Canada Day festivities.

Throughout the day there were a number of musical acts at the Kinsmen Park amphitheater. There were also long lines of vendors that set up tents along the walking path at the lake, a children's train, bicycle parade, canoe races, food, arts and crafts and games for families.

At the agricultural grounds the Blackfoot Warrior Party Horsemanship and Film Society hosted the second day of the Indian Relay Race, the Chief Crowfoot Art Show and Love the Tribe Music Festival.

The entire day was wrapped up with a fireworks display hosted at the agricultural grounds