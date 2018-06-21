On Thursday June 14 Luc Lalonde, VP of Marketing and Richard Rodgers, president of Rodgers and Associates fanned out throughout the community presenting awards for the Strathmore Business Appreciation Awards.

The first annual Strathmore Business Appreciation Awards were handed out as a way of thanking local organizations and businesses for their support of the community throughout the year.

“I am very, very surprised, but very honoured. We have been part of this community 40 we do like to give back, and to be acknowledged for that is pretty neat,” said Clarence Kooistra of Strathmore Motor Products who received the award for Best Community Impact.

Strathmore Motor Products is the naming sponsor for the new regional recreation centre. Kooistra explained that the company donates to charities that benefit the local community.

“There are larger recipients like the Canadian Cancer foundation we donate to that, but more of our focus is on things like Project Hope, and the Lions Club. Things that spend their money locally,” he said.

“We're very flattered. It was unexpected,” said Strathmore Motor Product's Patrice Fermandez. “It's a good feeling to be able to give back,” he said.

Tina Shipley from Tina's No Frills was the recipient of the Corporate Contribution Award, an award that recognizes a corporate entity that greatly contributes to the local community.

“Tina specifically will donate inside of Strathmore, she worked with the Overnight Shelter, the women's shelter, and she did a drive for the Christmas hamper. She does a lot of initiatives on her own.

She helps to build and grow Strathmore,” said Rodgers.

In addition to the two above mentioned awards, there were three other community awards handed out to local businesses on June 14.

Strathmore's Sobeys received the Charity's Choice Award. Envious Renovations won the Small Business Contribution Award, and Legends Kitchen and Bar received the award for Most community Involvement.

The runners up in each category were also presented with certificates.