There were 21 first responders from Wheatland County who received recently Fire Services Exemplary Service Medals on May 27 during a private ceremony with Alberta Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell.

There was also a special medal presentation done posthumously for Richard Zacharissen at the start of the ceremony.

The other recipients are:

Wayne Clyne, Fire Chief Rockyford Fire Department, Medal (20 years) 1st Bar (30 years)

Phillip Faubion, Fire Chief, Standard Fire Department, Medal (20 years) 1st Bar (30 years), 2nd Bar (40 Years)

Mark Heilman, Fire Chief (ret.), Carseland Fire Department, Medal (20 years) 1st Bar (30 years)

Arthur Hudson, Fire Chief, Rosebud Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Albert Jensen, Fire Chief, Dalum Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Judy Unsworth, Fire Chief, Wheatland County, Medal (20 years)

Kevin Elder, Deputy Fire Chief, Rockyford Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Malcolm McKinnon, Deputy Fire Chief, Standard Fire Department, Medal (20 years) 1st Bar (30 years), 2nd Bar (40 years)

Michael Ostergard, Deputy Fire Chief, Dalum Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Corey Fisher, Captain, Hussar Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Darcy Burke, Firefighter, Rockyford Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Colin Gates, Firefighter, Standard Fire Department, Medal(20 years)

Martin Gauthier, Firefighter, Standard Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Jr. Jensen, Firefighter, Dalum Fire Department, Medal(20 years)

Dalton Madsen, Firefighter, Dalum Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Jerry Norman, Firefighter, Dalum Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Curtis Pedersen, Firefighter, Rockyford Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Laurie Reiffenstien, Firefighter, Dalum Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Dwight Stockall, Firefighter, Dalum Fire Department, Medal (20 years)

Richard Webb, Firefighter, Wheatland County Fire Services, Medal (20 years)

“We should be very proud of the 21 long-time service members,” said Fire Chief Mac de Beaudrap. There were five of those members present during the June 5 meeting of Wheatland County council. In addition, during the meeting Peace Office Dean Young was presented with the Alberta Emergency Services Medal for 12 years of service and given a pin commemorating his service, and Fire and Emergency Management Co-ordinator Judy Unsworth was also presented with a plaque commemorating her long-time service.

Historical resources designation bylaw for Roppel Barn

Wheatland County had two readings for a bylaw that will recognize Howard Roppel's barn located at SW 10-27-23 W4 as a Municipal Historical Resource.

The barn was built in 1948 by Roppel's father Simon Roppel, who settled in the Rockyford area in 1918. The barn is still functional and is structurally in good shape. It is a classic example of a Prairie Barn, which is also known as a Western Hip-Roof barn with a lean-to.

The barn will be renovated with the replacement of sidewalls and windows. Following a period of 60 days, as required by the Historical Resources Act, the bylaw will be brought back to council for a final reading and a compensation agreement will be signed between Wheatland County and Howard Roppel.