In 2019 the town of Strathmore may install lights along Westridge Road from Westmount Drive to the WID canal (Cemetery Road).

There are currently no lights, or sidewalks along the road that runs beside the cemetery.

This issue was originally brought forward by town council in March 2018.

The lack of lights could be a safety issue for the town, explained Mark Ruault, manager of Infrastructure for the Town of Strathmore.

The council requested a cost and feasibility study into installing street lights along Westridge Road from Westmount Drive to the WID A Canal (Cemetery Road).

Town staff asked that the project be brought forwards as part of the 2019 capital budget process.

FortisAlberta also provided the staff with a cost estimate for 14 new streetlights

When asked by councillor Tari Cockx if the town has to install that many lights, Ruault said “No we don't. That is their recommendation based on our current lighting standards. We could drop to a lower lighting standard.” She noted that there is housing on only one side of the street.

Ruault explained to Fortis Alberta the direction of the town was for the safety of residents walking on the unlit streets.

Cockx also suggested the town consider temporary lights, or instal less lights. “I think we need them up there, so the sooner we get them up there the better,” she said.

“I personally think we need to cut it down a bit, and get it up sooner,” she said.

The total cost for the project is estimated to be $170,000 with Fortis Alberta's share $41,034 and the town's cost $128,966. The town council authorized the project be brought forward for consideration in the 2019 capital program through the bud