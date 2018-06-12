The safety of young students crossing Brent Boulevard from Wheatland Elementary School was an issue that was listed during the regular council meeting, as an administrative inquiry.

Councillor Melanie Corbiell requested more information from town staff about the possibility of installing another set of flashing lights at the crosswalk perpendicular to the school.

Director of Infrastructure Mark Ruault revealed that town staff have plans to catalogue high priority areas in order to create a list of places in town where flashing lights, or devices can be installed.

George Freeman Trail pathways

There are only a few more weeks before the George Freeman School, which is connected to the Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre, is slated to open to students. The town has decided to hold off on their discussion regarding new pathways that connect to the school, which is located along George Freeman Trail. Town staff revealed there is more information for council to review before making their decision. A further discussion will take place at the June 13 committee of the whole meeting.

Town hosts Cream Can Fundraiser for June

The Cream Can is back. In 2016 the Wheatland Crisis Society hosted a road trip fundraiser with a cream can, which raised $7,820. The fundraiser was held from November 2016 to October 2017. The can made a road trip around the community of Strathmore.

In the new program, 12 businesses can sign up to host the cream can for one month. The town of Strathmore will be hosting the can in June. During this time donations can be made, and the cream can will relocated on the first of each month. The town will also be hosting a raffle for $250 in Strathmore Bucks, where residents can save $250 off of their utility bills, recreation fees or cat and dog licensing.

The Cream Can will also be attending the Get To Know Your Neighbour Festival on June 16.