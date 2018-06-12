Local violinist Timothy Steeves has been awarded the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta's Arts Award Foundation's Emerging Artist Award. Steeves was presented with the award from Lieutenant Governor Lois Mitchell in Edmonton last weekend at Government House.

Steeves is in the process of finalizing the requirements for a Doctor of Musical Arts in Violin Performance from Rice University, and holds a Masters and a Bachelor of Music (Violin Performance) from the University of Michigan. He is currently the Acting Associate Concertmaster of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra under musical director, Bramwell Tovey, and maintains an active solo and chamber music career.

According to his Emerging Artist Award biography, he has performed in Alberta, British Columbia, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Ontario, New Brunswick, New York, Quebec, Texas, and Wisconsin among other locales. His violin performances have been broadcast by Radio Canada, BBC Music, and National Public Radio. Steeves is strong advocate for new classical music, and as the founding violinist of a new music ensemble, Latitude 49, has performed and recorded dozens of new works including many world premieres. Latitude 49’s first recording, Curious Minds, was released in 2017.

His immediate goals are to increase the breadth and profile of his performances as a soloist, chamber musician and an orchestral player. Upcoming projects include an education residency at Princeton University, collaborating with the Chicago Fringe Opera, tour with soprano Susan Narucki, and new commissioned works by Juri Seo and Evan Ware.

The Emerging Artist Awards are presented to emerging artists who have mastered the basic techniques of their art form through education or apprenticeship and are in the early years of launching a professional career.

Each artists has created and publicly presented a modest body of independent work.

Recipients have lived and practised art in Alberta for at least two years, or have spent their formative years of their career in the province.

They are each professional artists at an early stage in their careers and Canadian citizens or landed immigrants for more than two years.

Artists may come from the performing arts, such as music, dance, theatre, opera, composers, creators, choreographers; the visual arts, cinematic arts, design, architecture, and literary arts. Artists are evaluated on their artistic merit, artistic potential, clarity and achievability of artistic goals, capacity for the applicant to meet their goals, and potential for the award to advance their artistic development.

The Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Arts Awards Foundation created the Emerging Artist Awards to support the province's most promising artists who are early in their careers. The award is presented to 10 recipients.

The award also is presented with a $10,000 prize. The funds are meant to help support artists with costs for supplies, further study and other experiences like funds for travel to auditions, study or work.

There are up to 10 recipients of the award which is presented every other year on even years. Every other year, the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta Arts Awards Foundation presents the Distinguished Artist Awards.