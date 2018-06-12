SHS hands out awards

The Strathmore High School Awards night was held on June 7 at the school gym. There students were not only recognized for their academic achievements, but also their work in the community and personal improvement. Awards ranged from citizenship awards, scholarships and bursaries, and awards for math, science and CTS. The Student of the Year Award, donated by Bruce Farms was presented by Sonny Warrack and Principal Kyle Larson to 2018 Strathmore High School valedictorian Adina Tarcea.

Larson explained that Tarcea was a busy member of Spartan Council at Strathmore High School.

“She works very hard to ensure her success. She is an extremely inquisitive student in her journey to understand course ideas, she asks questions that might not occur to most students,” said Larson.

He noted that she was the valedictorian for the Class of 2018 and achieved an average in the high 90s., and achieved 100 per cent on three Alberta provincial diploma exams. “Her patience for working with other people is outstanding,” he said. Tarcea is a member of the school's cross-country team, a member of Spartan Council, and works as a tutor and works part-time.

“Adina has been described as the most grounded and most reliable student a teacher has had the pleasure of working with,” said Larson.

The winner of the Strathmore Standard Award was Jill Warrack.

“I feel really excited and honoured. When I saw that there was an award for people pursuing schooling in journalism I was really excited,” she said. Warrack has been accepted to the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (SAIT) in the Journalism program.

She is unsure of what career she would like to pursue after her post-secondary, but is hopeful her career paths will steer her towards a profession that includes writing.

A number of teachers and former staff members were also recognized during the ceremony with the Inspirational Teacher Award, including Mayor Pat Fule who is a former teacher at Strathmore High School, Susan Ruzek, Deanne Bertsch, Paula Richardson and Dan MacDonald.

Larson thanked the community and donors for their support for the students and all of the adults in the students' lives.