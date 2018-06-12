The Grade 12 students of Holy Cross Collegiate (HCC) celebrated their graduation at a ceremony at the Hope Community Covenant Church.

Hundreds gathered to watch the 47 graduates of HCC walk the stage and receive their diplomas on Saturday, June 9.

“It’s very rewarding. You’re with them in Grade Seven. Six years you’re with a lot of these kids and it’s very rewarding to see them mature and grow,” said HHC Principal Lavern Evans.

He said that the experience is always rewarding because teachers are able to develop personal connections with students as part of the small class sizes at HHC. Evans said that knowing students, their parents and their siblings create a family like atmosphere in the HHC community.

“You’re proud of them and all the work and effort they’ve put in to accomplishing their goals,” said Evans.

The event opened with a performance by piper Roy Davidson as the Knights of Columbus welcomed the students to the ceremony.

Speakers at the event included an opening speech and prayer by Evans, a message from Christ the Redeemer Catholic School Vice Chair Harry Salm and introductions of graduates provided by Michelle Leitner.

For Evans the best part of the event is the presentation of diplomas to grads where he is able to give students their diplomas and shake their hands.

“It’s an important day and a milestone day and they should be proud of what they’ve done,” said Evans.

Jake Friesen delivered the valedictorian speech, celebrating the 13 years he spent with fellow graduates and the bright futures ahead of them.

“It felt pretty good [being valedictorian], I’m pretty happy about it. It meant that all the work that I have done for the past 12 years has led up to this moment and paid off,” said Friesen.

“I really enjoy being able to see people I that I saw in kindergarten graduate now it’s pretty great,” said Friesen.

Friesen will be attending the University of Victoria to study engineering.

Many of the students graduating have known each other since pre-school or kindergarten creating a close-knit community, making the graduation all the special for some graduates.

“It’s a really interesting group of people. It’s a very tight-knit group of people,” said Grade 12 graduate Rachel Hannah Gagne. She has been attending HHC since Grade seven.

“It’s feels fantastic [to be graduating],” said Gagne.

Gagne will be attending Mount Royal University to study sociology and then plans on travelling the world.

“It’s overwhelming and amazing,” said Jenn Masters, mother of graduate Brigit Masters. Master’s daughter is in the special education program at HHC and was met with cheers from her classmates when she received her diploma during the ceremony.

“She’s had struggles and it’s just very impressive that we’ve made it this far.”

The graduation ceremony was followed by a dinner and dance at the Strathmore Civic Centre.