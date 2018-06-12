The first few images from the inside of the new Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre were shared with members of Wheatland County council during their regular meeting of June 5. The facility and the attached George Freeman School in Strathmore are a joint project of the Town of Strathmore, Wheatland County and Golden Hills School Division.

Rob Roycroft, project lead, gave county council an update on construction.

“Construction is proceeding well. It's about to get a bit more colourful, the school, as they start on some of the exterior cladding,” he said.

It's anticipated that construction with be completed in time for the upcoming school year. But some testing on the facility will continue into the school year.

“They're at around the 70 per cent construction mark,” he said. All major concrete pours inside are completed.

Roycroft also produced a series of images of the inside of the facility.

The facility will also be equipped with solar panels that have a 12 week lead time.

“We have 12 weeks left until school starts, so you can see how tight we are getting,” he said.

“Everybody remains optimistic,” he said.

He explained that staff plan to host a number of site tours in the future. But there is no date for the tours scheduled yet.

The town's Sharon McCormick also have an update on plans for sponsorship at the recreational facility.

She noted that recently there have been changes made to the naming rights at the facility. But there remain a number of opportunities for local groups and businesses. Those including naming rights for an area around the four proposed changing rooms, two on score clocks, one on a playing surface as well.

In addition, former town councillor Steve Grajzyck has been brought on as a consultant for the naming rights.

He explained that they will soon begin advertising for full time positions at the facility.

“We're down into the nitty gritties now,” he said.

The report was accepted as information by council.