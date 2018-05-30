UCP MLA Leela Aheer holds town hall in Cheadle

The writ could drop at any moment and United Conservative Party Chestermere-Rocky View MLA Leela Aheer has been touring the community, hosting town halls to speak with people who will be constituents in the new riding of Chestermere-Strathmore.

Aheer who is the deputy leader of the UCP, held a town hall meeting in Cheadle on May 22.

Aheer spoke briefly about a new candidate for nomination who has put his name forward, David Campbell.

She said the UCP will try to stay in the legislature until 31st in order to see a decision made on the Trans Mountain pipeline.

In terms of rural crime, Aheer spoke of meetings she held as a local MLA and not as a candidate. She also spoke about meeting with RCMP detachments in order to bring officers and the constituents in the area together to discuss their issues. “We have our responsibilities as MLAs in our ridings,” she said as she explained when asked about independent MLA Derek Fildebrandt.

She noted that the new electoral boundaries take effect when the writ drops.

She also addressed a question from the public about cost and regulations regarding commercial entities like farmers.

“We have a responsibility to stand up for our resources,” she said.

There was a discussion about the continued description of Alberta's natural resources as 'tar sands' by the minister of the environment, twice during the Paris climate talks.

On the subject of rural crime, the topic of personal rights was raised as well as the current case before the courts of Okotoks farmer Eddie Maurice, who shot at trespassers. Aheer expressed outrage at how Maurice's day in court has once more been pushed back.

“People are going to be up in arms,” she said on the issue of rural crime and for the ratepayers to protect themselves and their property from thieves.

She explained that she has been meeting with the Strathmore, Chestermere, Dalroy, RCMP detachments.

One person at the meeting said, “We've all been broken into,' as she expressed frustration at the inaction on rural crime.

Another person brought up the concept that some landowners don't know what their rights are, or how far to go.

“This is about making sure we elect the right people,” said Aheer.

“I am only here by your good graces,” she said.

There was also a discussion about how MLAs vote in the legislature and if Aheer and others would be voting along party lines.

Aheer said, “I have never been whipped.”

She encouraged people to review footage of votes to see how she and other MLAs have voted in the past.

Aheer encouraged people to write letter to the MLA, so that their elected officials can have open discussions in the legislature.

Aheer is a 40-year resident of Chestermere, a small business owner and a volunteer. She has been an MLA since 2015 and is also the shadow minister for Children's Services and the Status of Women.

The United Conservative Party will be holding a general meeting on June 14 in Strathmore at the Royal Canadian Legion in order to vote in the new directors for the constituency association in Strathmore, individuals must be members of the UCP prior to the vote on June 14.