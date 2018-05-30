The Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) is a Special Olympics fundraiser initiative that is held annually with the aim of raising awareness and funds for Special Olympics Canada. This year, LETR will be working in conjunction with Boston Pizza in Strathmore.

LETR is supported by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and has been an active partner with Special Olympics Canada since 1981.

In the torch run, officers run the Flame of Hope into the opening ceremony at local, regional and national competitions. So far LETR has raised over $63 million in Canada.

LETR's program started in Wichita, Kansas in 1981. The first torch run in Canada was organized in 1987 by Retired Toronto police officers Chief Jack Marks and Lorne White.

The Special Olympics are an international competition modelled off of the Olympic games, for mentally and physically handicapped athletes.

The next Special Olympics world summer games will be held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates in March 2019. They will be the first Special Olympics World Games to be held in the Middle East.

The Special Olympics Canada 2018 summer games will begin on July 31, 2018.

They will be held in Antigonish, Nova Scotia. There will be nine sports featured during the games, athletics, basketball, bocce, golf, rhythmic gymnastics, power-lifting, soccer, softball and swimming.

There will be over 900 athletes, 290 coaches, officials and mission staff as well at 600 volunteers.

May is a month of fundraising for the Special Olympics. Officers in Strathmore will not actually be completing the torch run, but will be hosting the first annual fundraising event locally.

At the event, organizers will have members of the law enforcement community like police, firemen and fish and wildlife officers greeting guests and showing families some of their patrol vehicles. Participants will also be selling LETR merchandise.

“We're part of the Calgary district committee for the Special Olympics,” which Strathmore falls under, explained Sgt. Claire Wiseman, Justice and Solicitor General Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Strathmore VIC- Calgary District.

“There have been so many people that are getting involved locally. I've got a lot of support from people like the RCMP, Fish and Wildlife, the County's officers, and there are so many officers here, that it can definitely be a success,” said Wiseman.

Tentatively the fundraiser has been scheduled for June 24. The aim is to raise funds to help support local athletes at the Special Olympics.

“In the actual restaurant we will be serving customers and greeting customers,” said Wiseman. The plan is to also give the public a chance to meet some of the athletes who will be there with their medals.

“It's a community event really, and for us to engage with the athletes and just raise as much money as we can,” she said.

The 2019 Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games will take place February 8 to 10 in Calgary. There will be over 800 athletes from 23 communities in Alberta and the North West Territories. Athletes will be aged 10 years and up including adults. They will compete in 5-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing and speed skating.

The opening ceremony will be held on Feb. 8 at Winsport at 88 Canada Olympic Road SW.