Strathmore Sobeys was celebrated on May 23 outside the Sobeys store, for their efforts to secure the naming rights for the indoor walking track at the new Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre.

The event was attended by staff from Sobeys in Strathmore as well as Golden Hills School Division, Town of Strathmore and Wheatland County.

Dignitaries included Neil and Sarah Kennedy from Strathmore Sobeys, members of Wheatland County councillor including guest speaker councillor Amber Link, members of Golden Hills School Division including speaker Jennifer Mertz, and Town of Strathmore deputy mayor Bob Sobol and staff.

“Today Sarah and I are extremely excited to announce our official sponsorship of the indoor walking track at the Strathmore Motor Products Recreation Centre. This is something that is a very important addition to our community,” said Neil Kennedy.

“Part of what Sarah and I always look for in a sponsorship opportunity in town is to enhance the community,” he said.

“Sobeys’ motto is ‘Eat Better, Feel Better and Do Better’ that also corresponds to this project,” he said.

Sobol also brought greetings from Mayor Pat Fule.

“These groups like SMP (Strathmore Motor Products) and Sobeys they get very little out of this donation they give,” said Sobol. He explained, “They are not doing it for advertising, they are doing it because they support our community, and they want to see our community grow, so it’s being done for the right reasons.”

“There have been a lot of groups that have been very supportive. This is a recreational area primarily focused on our youth, but it’s also going to be used by a lot of adults, a lot of seniors,” he said. “It will be community centre. I’m just so proud of this community, the school division and Wheatland County and the fact that we can all get together and build something that is so good for our town. It’s heartwarming,” said Sobol.

Jennifer Mertz from Golden Hills School Division thanked the Kennedys and Strathmore Sobeys for their partnership. “We are very excited about this sportsplex, for it to be open. The track is a huge part of that,” she said.

Wheatland County councillor Amber Link also brought greetings from Reeve Glenn Koester. She too thanked the Kennedys and staff of Sobeys on behalf of the county council.

“Projects like this would not be possible without partnerships, and the support of community businesses like Sobeys,” said Link. “Wheatland County is proud to partner with the Town of Strathmore and Golden Hills School Division, and we sincerely appreciate the commitment and generous support of area residents and businesses. The Strathmore Motor Products Sports Centre will be a great benefit to Wheatland County residents,” she said. “This centre promises to be a world class facility,” said Link.

“Collaboration, partnership and generosity are three of the ingredients that are required for something to be really successful and that’s something that we’ve got with this project,” said Sobol.