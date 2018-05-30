High Tea in honour of the Queen

It's spring time and there's royal fever in the air across the globe. On June 2 members of the Commonwealth will be celebrating the 65th anniversary of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II's coronation.

The Strathmore Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 10 Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a grand High Tea on June 2 to mark the event.

The Memorial Hall will be decorated for the occasion and participants are welcome to come dressed in period costumes, wear hats, or their favourite fascinators.

Members of the 902 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron will be serving during the event, which will feature champagne, coronation chicken, scones, clotted cream jam, butter, a selection of tea sandwiches, dainties and pastries to be served with tea.

“It's going to be a pretty uptown event,” said Ladies Auxiliary president Violet Peoples.

“It's going to be served by the cadets, they will be in their full regalia,” she said. The tea will be served in fine china-wear as well.

“It will be something different that you haven't seen at a Legion before,” she said.

Throughout the event there will be a large screen showing movies and images of events leading up to the Queen's coronation.

At the time in 1953, the Queen's coronation was the first ever full coronation televised on the BB, and one of the first large-scale international events that was televised.

“Her marriage was too,” said Peoples. She explained that her husband fought overseas during war-times. At the time Queen Elizabeth also fought for the British Army as a member of the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War as a mechanic and a military truck driver.

Members of the Royal family stayed in the region, rather than flee abroad during which England had faced heavy bombardment.

Elizabeth's coronation took place on June 2 at Westminster Abbey, where Elizabeth who was only 25-years-old at the time, assumed the throne after the death of her father, King George VI.

In Strathmore the tea held in her honour will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion with guests seated at 1:30 p.m. and the program beginning at 2 p.m.

The cost for tickets is $45 per person, although individuals are also able to reserve tables if they wish.

Tickets are available for purchase from a Ladies Auxiliary member or by calling 403-934-0265.