Chamber of Commerce reaches out to County

Markus Lehmann, a director with the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce spoke before the Wheatland County council on May 15 about the progress the chamber has made in 2018 and their plans for the future.

Lehmann, a director with the chamber spoke of some of the chamber's events which were held over the last 12 months and some of their objectives for the future.

The Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce wants to support the growth of the business community through networking and advocacy.

Lehmann also have a breakdown of the chamber's board of directors, there are five incumbents and three new members. The board meets on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and they have a new executive director, Lawrence Carriere.

Lehmann noted that the chamber also appreciates the efforts of former members of the board who stepped down this year.

He highlighted a number of the chamber's committees, for example an events committee and a business development committee.

A few events the chamber of commerce has hosted in the last year include, a candidates forum, small business gala, and a budget and small business session hosted in conjunction with Gregory Harriman & Associates.

The chamber also held their annual general meeting in March and the event featured a number of local food and beverage vendors. In addition, on May 1 they held a Business Builder event, and now they are working towards hosting an employment standards information session.

There are now 71 members of the chamber, including Wheatland County.

“We must reach out to the community,” said Lehmann. He asked members of the council to collaborate with the chamber of commerce.

The chamber of commerce report was accepted as information by council.