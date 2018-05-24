CPRA announces Finning as new title sponsor

A big announcement of a new title sponsor for the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) was made in Airdrie on May 16.

The CPRA announced at their headquarters in Airdrie that Finning will become the official title sponsor of the Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour.

The Rodeo tour will now officially be called the Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour.

Several rodeo stars including Airdrie's Jake Vold were in attendance.

Finning, with its main location in Edmonton has been around for 85 years and is the world's largest Caterpillar dealer. They sell, rent and provide parts and service for equipment and engines to customers in various industries, including agriculture, mining, construction, petroleum, and forestry across western Canada, the Yukon, NWT and part of Nunavat.

“We’re really happy to welcome Finning Canada aboard and believe they’ll be a great fit as title sponsor for the pro tour,” said CPRA General Manager, Jeff Robson.

“And we’re confident this agreement - with stops across western Canada - will provide opportunities for the growth of both brands.”

Robson goes on to say, “The CPRA partnership with Finning is symbolic of a shift…an effort to get more money into rodeo communities’ hands. We built the Heart of Rodeo which saw funds move to our rodeo committees; we want to continue to expand on that.”

“We try to get more money in our contestants hands and I think with Finning’s support this year, we will be able to do that.”

“Finning is proud to be the “Official Pro Rodeo” sponsor of the CPRA, an organization that has been the backbone of the Canadian Pro Rodeo tour for more than 74 years. We are looking forward to being a part of events in the communities where we live and work across western Canada,” said GM Alberta core industries, Finning Canada, Darren Riley.

The CPRA’s Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour features nine of the best, lucrative rodeos which offer pro rodeo contestants a combined total of over 1.25 million in prize money.

Pro Tour events include Alberta’s Wainwright Stampede, Ponoka Stampede, Edmonton’s K-Days Rodeo, Medicine Hat Stampede, Strathmore Stampede and British Columbia’s, Williams Lake Stampede, Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede and IPE and Stampede in Armstrong - which is also the home of the Finning Pro Rodeo Tour Finals.

Rodeo attendees can look for Finning on the tour, where they will be showcasing their equipment and running several contests, where fans can win a new 2018 Cat UTV, Cat portable generators, and other great prizes.