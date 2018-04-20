Town council briefs - Recognizing Humboldt

Members of Strathmore's town council wore baseball caps with the Humboldt Broncos logo on it to help recognize the victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash during the April 11 Committee of the Whole meeting.

The caps are part of a fundraising effort to support the victims of the accident and their community. A GoFundMe campaign for the Humboldt Broncos has raised over $10 million for that cause. Members of council held a moment of silence in honour of the Humboldt Broncos hockey club.

"This council sends their prayers and best wishes to all parents and all families and teams who travel and hope that they know that we send our prayers with you and that you stay safe," said councillor Denise Peterson.

Council will be sending a letter expressing their condolences. Committee of the Whole meetings are typically held for discussions,and are not regular council meetings.

George Freeman School

In other business Wayne Funk, the principal of the new George Freeman School that is being constructed in Strathmore along George Freeman Trail, gave a presentation to council about the project. He is also presently the principal of Trinity Christian Academy and Westmount Elementary School. "George Freeman was a longstanding Strathmore resident who lived a remarkable life. We have decided that our slogan will be something along the lines of 'building everyday heroes at George Freeman School'," he said. He explained that the committee for is excited for the school to carry the name.

"We are going to have high-end academic programming," said Funk. "We are looking for some different junior high options for Grade 7, 8 and 9 students." Robotics will be one of the options for students at the new school. Foods will be another option. But there will be no woodshop, or band program.

Funk explained three of the pillars that the school will try to practice. One is called Action In Character. "With being attached to the rec facility, we have this amazing sports avenue for us. We're going to have a sports field to the building. We want it to be more than just about the sports. We want it to be about the values and the teamwork and all those good soft skills that come from athletics," he said.

The second is Action In Our World. "Mr. Freeman was a citizen that continuous volunteered to the community of Strathmore, so we want to continue that," said Funk. "We want to impact our global and local community," he said. It was revealed that the roof of the facility will also be equipped with solar panels.

The third pillar is Action In Life. "We want to have that active living healthy lifestyle, fitness and sport as part of what we are doing in our school," he said.

The school will be holding a public open house this week at the Strathmore Civic Centre on April 17. Golden Hills School Division is now accepting registrations for the school.

Councillor Denise Peterson raised the issue of the need for French immersion schools in town. Funk noted that Ecole Brentwood Elementary School is French immersion. Peterson explained that the school only goes up to Grade 6.

"That will be something we'll build into as Brentwood students get to Grade 6 that would be a possibility for us," he said. Peterson explained that when promoting the town at various shows in 2017, one of the things that was a huge barrier for Strathmore was the lack of French Immersion. "It was a significant barrier in terms of language programming," she said.