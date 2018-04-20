You couldn't miss seeing the giant flag outside of the Husky station in Strathmore that was flying at half staff during the week after the terrible bus accident that claimed the lives of 15 members of the Humboldt Broncos hockey club.

The accident seemed to devastate people across Canada, as most people have at one time or the other in their lives played hockey, or been part of a team. From the tragedy, roughly $7 million has been raised in a Go Fund Me campaign to help offset funeral costs, or any other related costs for the families of the victims.

In Strathmore people left sticks out on their front porches for the players following the #SticksOutFor Humboldt campaign.

On Thursday April 12, some schools in Strathmore which included Strathmore High School, Holy Cross Collegiate, Crowther Memorial Junior High and number of elementary schools held jersey days with assemblies meant to recognize the players.

At Holy Cross Collegiate students were asked to wear jerseys to commemorate the young players who were aged 16 to 21, and played in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. Last week, the SJHL and 44 local Co-ops/Federated Co-operative Limited announced a hockey players assistance program for players, coaches, and volunteers affected by the accident.

“The SJHL is overwhelmed with the support for the SJHL Assistance Program. This program will aid in providing mental health assistance, counselling and grieving for all the players of the SJHL,” said SJHL President Bill Chow. “Should there be funds available, the extra monies will go into an education program in memory of the lives lost on April 6, 2018,” he said.

"This is something we've left up to our individual schools and as you know many of them have chosen to do something as a show of support for the players and the families and the whole Humboldt Broncos organization," said superintendent of schools Bevan Davern, Golden Hills School Division.

"This is a terrible tragedy that stretches across provincial boundaries. Many of these players were connected, either were from Alberta, or connected back to programs and or schools in Alberta," he said.

"It's just it's a terrible tragic and very sad situation. I think I've heard a number of people talk about this in the media, whether it's ex-players, or people working in education. The situation I think has touched people in many different ways. It's I think a nice opportunity to show support," he said of Jersey Day.

In terms of counselling services offered for students in Strathmore Daverne explained, "In all of our schools we have counselling supports in place that are part of the regular fabric in the building. Of course, that is always available in the event that students might need, depending on their situation."

"I think it helps that doing something together as a school, as a student body, as a class that can be helpful for people and anytime it's necessary we bring in additional counselling supports as well," he said.

The community of Strathmore and Wheatland County have been touched by the loss of young people recently.

"All of our rural communities, we spend more time on the road. More time travelling between tournaments, between going to the city to go to a movie perhaps, or go shopping and to visit family and friends," he said.

"I am not sure that everyone in the bigger metropolitan areas has the same reality necessarily. And part of that reality for us is that we see the aftermath of accidents that occur and this is certainly a big one," he explained.

A number of local businesses and government organizations in Strathmore also participated along with thousands of Canadians across the country expressing their support for the Humboldt Broncos organization.