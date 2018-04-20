McHappy Day in Strathmore

This summer marks over 65 years of Queen Elizabeth II's reign as the Queen of England. On June 2 the Strathmore Legion's Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting a high tea to help commemorate the long-reigning monarch's coronation.

Elizabeth is the queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and Ceylon. Her coronation was held on June 2 1953 at Westminster Abbey.

She was 27 years old when she took the thrown after the death of her father King George VI ( on February 1952.

The coronation was the first of its kind to be televised. It was also filmed in colour.

High tea is literally a meal taken with tea in the early afternoon. The name is related to the time of day.

"We're doing a high tea in honour of the 65th anniversary of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II's coronation," said Brenda Knight, one of the principle organizers of the high tea.

During the tea organizers have planned to show a video of the actual coronation for people to watch. "We're going to have displays. I will have a lot of royal books, plates and everything royal," explained Knight.

There will also be British memorabilia on hand during the event. Period costumes are welcome. "If you like to dress up and wear hats you are welcome," she said.

"She is the Queen of Canada as well," she remarked. Knight explained," there's a lot of people that don't understand that she is still considered the Queen of Canada. She is the Queen of England, but she is also the Queen of Canada and many other countries."

"We work in harmony with the branch," explained Ladies Auxiliary president Violet Peoples.

The group has their next meeting on April 17 with the general meetings held on the third Tuesday each month and the executive meetings on the first Tuesday of the month.

In order to become a member of the Ladies Auxiliary members pay dues like those paid for members of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Members of the Ladies Auxiliary, through its president, report to the Royal Canadian Legion branch. Some of the fundraisers and activities provided by the Ladies Auxiliary include participation in fundraisers at the Legion, organization for funerals, preparation of some dinners, and bake sales and participation in annual Remembrance Day services. Peoples explained that donations stay in the community. Some donations from the Ladies Auxilliary go to the Legion branch, others go to organizations like the Scouts, FCSS (Family and Community Support Services), or STARS Air ambulance.

For the high tea in Strathmore they will be serving champagne with scones, and jam and gourmet sandwiches and dainties. There will also be games of royal watchers' trivia and a toast to the Queen.

Tickets to the high tea cost $45. Guests are seated at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 10 at 1:30 p.m. and the tea program is started at 2 p.m.

This year's high tea is in honour of the Queen, but at this time of year the Ladies Auxiliary typically host their annual tea and bake sale on the first Saturday of June. Lots of hype has been circulating around the younger members of the royal family in 2018, with the impending birth of another child for Prince WIlliam and Princess Kate, as well as the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle.

"This year we decided to do something a little bit different and to honour the Queen," said Knight.