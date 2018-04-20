As a way to help raise awareness about the local need for hospice care, the Wheatland and Area Hospice Society will be hosting their first annual Hike for Hospice on May 6.

The community event is also timed to coincide with National Hospice Palliative Care Week which runs from May 6 to 12.

"It's an awareness walk, there is going to be funds raised, but it's not in your typical fundraising walk per say. It is more of an awareness walk," said Shelly Stewart one of the organizers.

The opening ceremonies will take place at 12:30 p.m. with local physician Dr. Joni McNeely speaking as well as a member of the Cheadle Lions Club, Sunny Warrack.

"Then at 1 p.m. we're going to head out and start our walk. We think it's a 5K around Grays pond. It starts in Kinsmen Park, and there is an option for a 5K around Gray's pond and then back to Kinsmen," she said.

There is an option to complete a 1 km walk around Kinsmen Lake.

"It's completely wheelchair accessible, it's all paved path. At the very end there's going to be refreshments and snacks and there's going to be water along the way," said Stewart.

In addition, setup in the park will be a number of health and wellness booths, for example with information about aromatherapy and acupuncture.

There will also be a seniors' coffee/meeting area where people can chat and get informtion about the hospice.

"There will be people there talking about the hospice. It's for someone who is unable to do the walk, but they want to sit with other seniors and get information about the hospice," she said.

Before the walk there will be a group warm-up and music courtesy a DJ.

Registration costs $10 and children under 5 years are admitted for free. Participants are also encouraged to walk in teams and organizers will accept pledges. Pledge sheets are available at Gray's Ltd., Value Drug Mart. There will also be music and refreshments and prizes.

For more information, or to register please visit wheatlandhospice.ca.