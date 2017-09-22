Strathmore will see a new mayor after the October 16 municipal elections after nomination day on Sept. 18 saw two new candidates step forward for the position.

Former Strathmore Town Councillor Earl Best and current Councillor Pat Fule both submitted their intent to run for the town’s top elected office, making it a two horse race for the second election in a row. Incumbent Mayor Michael Ell is not seeking reelection.

The town council race includes current councillors Denise Peterson, Grajczyk, Rocky Blokland, and Bob Sobol, while those challenging to join council are John Hilton-O’Brien, Gordon Porteous, Petery Landry, Tari Cockx, Melanie Corbiell, Jason Montgomery and Lorraine Bauer.

Councillors and Mayor are elected for a four-year term.

Golden Hills School Division

In terms of the school division, school board trustees sit for a four-year term. Candidates have a 24 hour period from noon on Nomination Day during which they may withdraw their name. As for the election in the town and the county, if there is only one person nominated within a division, they may not withdraw. Otherwise candidates have a 24-hour period for which they may withdraw their name after the close of the nomination period.

For Golden Hills School Division there are six vacancies in five wards. Each ward has one school board trustee except for ward 4 (Strathmore) which has two trustees.

Advance voting will take place on Saturday October 14 with Election Day on Monday October 16. For poll locations please visit ghsd75.ca.

Christ the Redeemer

In terms of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Schools trustees there will be an election in the Drumheller region as there are two candidates. Strathmore’s representative, Harry Salm, has been acclaimed.

The election

In Strathmore, a candidate forum has been tentatively set for October 8 at the Strathmore Civic Centre. Advanced voting will take place on October 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Civic Centre. Advance voting will also take place in local institutions for those who are unable to attend polling places, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on October 11. On Election Day the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

In terms of voting on Election Day, voters are required to produce one piece of identification to verify the voter’s name and current address, according to the Local Authorities Elections Act.

In the county, on Election Day the polls will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Advance polls will take place on October 13 from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Wheatland County Municipal Building.

To vote individuals need to be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen and have resided in Alberta for the last six consecutive months before Election Day. Voting in Strathmore on Election Day will take place at the Civic Centre.

Election results become official on October 20 at noon. Those results will be posted on the town’s website and at the town office.

For more information on the municipal election at Wheatland County, please visit wheatlandcounty.ca and follow the links to Municipal Election 2017. Please visit strathmore.ca and follow the links to Strathmore Votes for more information about the 2017 Municipal Election.