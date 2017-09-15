Town Council Briefs: STARS foundation appeal

Glenda Farnden, the senior municipal relations liaison for STARS air ambulance in Alberta made an appeal to the Strathmore Town council during the regular meeting of council on September 6. Farnden gave a rundown of all of the equipment and services that are available to patients who are transported by STARS. She explained the new Red Patient Referral System, which gives STARS access to over 100 STARS physicians across Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

“Now when calls come in and they are deemed of a critical nature, STARS physicians will have all medical oversight on all of those critical care calls,” she said, regardless if patients are transported by ground ambulance, fixed wing aircraft or STARS.

Farnden explained that STARS is averaging five missions per day in Alberta.

She spoke of new technology like portable ultrasounds and video laryngoscopes, and the EZ IO drill, which helps by providing immediate access to an IV.

Farnden explained that 20 per cent of their funding comes from the government, but 80 per cent of their costs must be covered by fundraising. STARS operates an Alberta lottery, a calendar campaign, and site registration program and other means of fundraising.

“We are the only charitable lottery in Canada that has had a sell-out for 23 years straight. That right there is a testament about how Albertans feel about having STARS available to them,” she said.

STARS responds to scenes in Strathmore and Wheatland County with about 18 mission in the Town of Strathmore and 31 missions in Wheatland County per year.

That’s about $125,000 in mission related costs for services in Strathmore and $225,000 in services in Wheatland County.

STARS requested the town consider $2 per capita annual funding from the town.

STARS has been serving the region as a charitable organization for about 32 years.

Town CAO long service award

Chief Administrative Officer for Strathmore, James Thackray was the recipient of a Canadian Association of Municipal Administrators long service award. Mayor and council presented the award to Thackray during the September 6 meeting of town council. Thackray has approximately 20 years of service in a municipal capacity. He was presented with a recognition pin.

Chamber of Commerce update

David Wilkes, treasurer for the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce announced during the September 6 meeting of town council that the Chamber of Commerce will be co-hosting a election forum at the Strathmore Civic Centre on October 5.

On October 17, they will be hosting a presentation with Bow Valley College and Community Futures Wildrose on their business survey project, that covered over 200 businesses.

The Chamber will be hosting their annual Small Business Awards Gala on October 19 at the Strathmore Civic Centre. Invitations have been sent out to MLA Derek Fildebrandt and the Strathmore Mayor.

“We have recently invested in our technology, and we have upgraded our laptop and with the help and support of the Town of Strathmore our financial position is pretty strong,” said Wilkes.

“We are able to invest and upgrade our technology,” he said. He explained that the Chamber was able to purchase software for non-profit organizations and the Chamber was able to upgrade their security.

“That will help us to be more efficient in the future,” he said.

World Cerebral Palsy Day

Town council upon a correspondence from the Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta, has proclaimed October 6 as World Cerebral Palsy Day in Strathmore. The day is designed to raise awareness about the serious challenges facing people affected by Cerebral Palsy.

The Cerebral Palsy Association in Alberta serves over 3,900 members including individuals in Strathmore. According to the association, about one out of every 400 Canadians is diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy.