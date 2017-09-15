Siksika man sentenced to six years

Jody Shane Wright was sentenced to six years in prison after he drove over his boyfriend Troy Young during an argument in 2014.

Wright, 44, chased Young, 23, with his truck near the home he shared with Young on the Siksika First Nation.

The court heard that Wright accidentally ran over the 23-year-old in April 2014 and then tied Young’s body to the back of the Ford F250 with an extension cord before he dragged the dying man to a wooded area two kilometres from their house.

Wright pleaded guilty to manslaughter in January. The day after he killed Young, Wright called the RCMP and led officers to the body.

Wright told investigators that he started chasing Young with the pickup truck after he was punched in the face by Young. He said he drive at his boyfriend in an effort to “scare him” but he ran over Young.

Wright told investigators that after driving his pickup truck over Troy Young’s head, he held the 23-year-old.

The incident happened on April 29, 2014 and Wright said the pair were drunk and on crystal meth.

Wright plead guilty originally to manslaughter.

He was originally charged with second degree murder.

When Wright ran over Young he crushed his skull and fractured his spine, according to a forensic pathologist who examined the body. The pathologist determined that Young was still alive when he was being dragged.

Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Robert Hall said Wright is a high risk to re-offend in an intimate relationship.”The actions of the offender were not impulsive. They continued on for a considerable period of time and over a considerable distance,” said Hall.