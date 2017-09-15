Strathmore RCMP have charged Mohamad Jeha, 32, of Calgary after an attempted kidnapping in Langdon on August 16.

Strathmore RCMP with the assistance of Airdrie General Investigation Section and the Calgary Police Service were able to identify the male suspect and charge him with attempted kidnapping and assault.

Jeha was released on conditions and will appear in Provincial Court in Strathmore on September 19.

It’s alleged that on August 16, a young woman was approached in Langdon by an unknown male who insistently tried to ‘pick her up.’ The male was rebuffed by the woman, and then he physically grabbed the woman and tried to force her to take a photo with him.

When the woman tried to leave, the man allegedly grabbed her by the neck and started dragging her to his vehicle. A bystander intervened and the male fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968.