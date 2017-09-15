Peewee Badgers open up season with victory

The Strathmore Badgers of the Strathmore Football Community Association (SCFA) peewee team opened their season with a 31-6 win over the Sylvan Lake Bears on Sept. 9, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

The Badgers played well throughout the game, and took care of business on defense, preventing the Bears from creating any big plays, or scoring opportunities.

The biggest problem in the opening game for Strathmore was their own mental mistakes. They had close to 30 penalties.

“I have never coached a game with so many penalties,” said Badgers coach Doug Thiessen.

“We took way too many. We’ve got some cleaning up to do, however, it was the first game of the season and many kids first game of football.”

“They were trying to figure out where to stand on the line, getting in and out of huddle faster, making your hand-offs crisper and things like that.”

“They learned a lot from this game and we will work on preventing these penalties moving forward.”

The Badgers still won, even with so many penalties, so if they fix that, they should be a very competitive team like they were last year.

“We have some great young kids who want to become better,” said Thiessen.

The Badgers peewee team last season won the league in a thrilling overtime win against the Red Deer Hornets and lost in the provincial finals.

“My goal as a coach is to help develop these kids to become better football players and take each game one at a time,” said Thiessen.

“Of course we want to go as far as possible, but I want them to try their hardest, get better and to have fun.”

“I think that if we eliminate our penalties we will be very competitive, but we have a big test coming up.”

“It’s way too early to tell if we can repeat or improve on last year’s success.”

The Badgers will visit Red Deer this upcoming weekend and it will be a rematch from last year’s league championship and will be a big test to see where they stand in the league.

The Badgers next home game will be Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at the Crowther football field against the Innisfail Cyclones.