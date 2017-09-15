McBride Career Group growing the workforce

On September 7, McBride Career Group Inc. in Strathmore hosted a well-attended career fair with 26 employer booths at the Strathmore Curling Rink.

“This is our eighth one and it’s our biggest one that we have held to date,” explained Michelle Fox-Salim, the program manager for Strathmore’s McBride Career Group Inc. During the event the booths consisted largely of local business, employers, and post-secondary institutions.

“Individuals come in, they bring their resumes, they get to talk face-to-face with employers,” she said. “We’ve had quite a few individuals leaving and telling us that they’ve had interviews scheduled,” said Fox-Salim.

The career fair is an opportunity for individuals to have one central location where they have the chance to learn about what McBride Career Group Inc. has to offer and people can leave resumes and speak with employers who are searching for prospective employees.

“We have employers that have been coming to every career fair that we’ve had, so the consistency is there as well,” said Fox-Salim.

McBride Career Group offers services in Strathmore, Chestermere, Gleichen, Carseland, Rockyford, Standard, Hussar, and Siksika Nation.

One of those services is the ReBrand Program, which is geared towards youth aged 15 to 30. The program offers nine weeks of in-class training, and 12 weeks of work experience.

The first session for the ReBrand Program will be starting in mid-October.

“It’s a program where individuals come in, they are in a classroom setting and they get employment skills training in a classroom setting for nine weeks and then there is a 12 week work experience,” said Fox-Salim.

“Our job coaches and facilitators they would find a placement for them and they would go and work for 12 weeks. Hopefully forever, but they at least get some experience here in the community,” she said.

She explained that the federally funded program is something that’s brand new.

“They’ve given us this one opportunity for this one intake. Once it is successful, we are hoping that they will expand it for years to come,” she said. The ReBrand Program is being run in Strathmore, Okotoks, Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton and Ponoka.

A second program that is geared towards supporting more mature students is called the TIOW/Experience Counts program. TIOW stands for targeted initiative for older workers.

The program is geared towards workers who are over the age of 55 years and is for residents of Strathmore and the surrounding region.

It’s a great way for older workers to brush up on their computer skills at no cost.

“They go in class for six weeks and they learn computer skills, life skills, employability skills the whole gamut and at the end of it they’ve got the skills to go off and find employment, or find some volunteer work,”said Fox-Salim.

The TIOW program has been in place for about a year and three months.

“It’s been really successful, we love it. We get some great individuals in. They laugh, and they have fun,” said the program manager.

“We’ve got some great instructors that come in and Courtney who is our co-ordinator for that program, she’s fantastic and they love her,” she said.

For more information about McBride Career Group Inc.please visit mcbridecareergroup.com,or call 403-934-4305.