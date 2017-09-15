Marigold looking for $3M loan for new building

Marigold Library System’s head office is located in Strathmore and on September 6 during the regular meeting of town council the library system came before council asking to use their borrowing power to secure a loan for a brand new building.

Michelle Toombs, CEO of Marigold Library Systems explained that Marigold has outgrown their current space located along the Trans Canada Highway in Strathmore. Marigold is looking for a loan of about $3 million in order to build a new facility in Strathmore, which will have a joint space between Marigold and the Western Irrigation District.

The space would be a 20,000 square foot building with the WID located along Orchard Park Road.

“The WID will be a wonderful partner,” she said. There will be common areas and shared space in the industrial area of Strathmore.

“We are not asking the Town of Strathmore to give us money, we are asking the town to use its borrowing power to acquire and loan us up to $3 million. We are fully prepared to enter into a formal agreement for repayment,” said Toombs. They anticipate the loan payments could be kept down to $150,000, over a term of about 25 years, with the opportunity to make lump sums.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be $7.7 million.

Toombs explained that in Alberta due to the Libraries Act, they are unable to borrow money directly by themselves.

“Our staff is likely to grow a bit in the future as population grows in our region,” she said. She explained that the building project will provide employment in the area.

The local municipal library will benefit from the partnership as well, with daily deliveries and on-site meetings. “The relationship that we have with the Strathmore public library is two ways, we get a lot from them as well,” she said.

The decision to create a new facility was based on a two-year feasibility study conducted by Marigold Library System that came up with three options. The study recommended that they purchase property and build a new facility.

“We believe that there are advantages and benefits to the town of Strathmore if we are to stay in this location,” she said.

Toombs explained that there are lots of reasons why they would like their headquarters to remain in Strathmore, the largest reason being that 80 per cent of their staff live in town.

“They live here, they pay taxes, they support local businesses, spouses work here too,” she said.

Strathmore is also centrally located in the area. “We’ve been here for almost 37 years,” said Toombs.

At their current space Toombs showed images of a delivery van that doesn’t fit in Marigold’s garage, she also showed images of a lack of space or unloading items and sorting items.

There is only a nine by nine foot sorting area.

“That is just part of one day in the life of our sorting facility, it’s pretty crowded and still we manage to put through about 1 million books or items in a year in that space,” she said.

There is also limited space in their information technology department for unboxing computer equipment in order to setup and test the equipment.

“We do it on the floor in the isles,” she said. “We desperately need a better space for our IT department,” said Toombs.

Council voted to have administration prepare a letter of intent for the September 20 council meeting to outline an agreement with a proposed loan amount of up to $3 million, and with a time line for a proposed loan agreement.