Fire destroys home in The Ranch

A fire on the early hours of Sunday September 3 gutted a two storey home in The Ranch in Strathmore.

“The fire started on the outside of the building, progressed up the back and got into the attic and unfortunately once it got into the attic, it spread into the roof structure of the house from front to back,” said Fire Chief Trent West.

“It’s always a tough fight when it gets into the walls or it gets into the roof, for fire departments,” explained the Fire Chief. He explained that firefighters did a very good job minimizing the fire’s damage, and an excellent job of protecting the adjacent homes.

For now the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hot dry conditions in Strathmore and Wheatland County this month have led local municipalities to declare a fire ban in the county and an advisory in the town of Strathmore.

The advisory for the town means that residents should take extra care and caution, and always supervise fires.