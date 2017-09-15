Chamber set for busy fall

The Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce is really in the thick of things this fall. During the regular town council meeting on September 6, the Chamber of Commerce delivered an update on their programs and activities for the fall of 2017.

The Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual Small Business Awards Gala on October 19.

“It will be hosted at the Strathmore Civic Centre, and the applications for nominations are already on our website,” explained Shelley Toderian the executive director of the Strathmore and District Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s time to celebrate the businesses here in Strathmore,” she said.

“We’ve got New Business of the Year, which is basically a start-up to two years. There’s a Community Spirit Award, there’s a Customer Service Excellence Award and a Rural Business Award,” she said.

The 2017 Business Awards Nominations will help to celebrate Canada 150. The theme this year is ‘Honouring our Past, Present and Future’. The Chamber asks the public to help recognize businesses that are ‘Best in Class’ in the community.

The deadline for nominations is October 3.

The awards are open to anyone they don’t have to be a Chamber member, and anyone can nominate another business, but businesses cannot nominate themselves.

There will be special guests and presentations during the event, there are still a few details for organizers to iron out, but Todd Hirsh from ATB Financial will be one of those speakers.

Individuals with questions about the nomination process are asked to call Toderian at 403-901-3175. More information about the Small Business Awards is available on the Chamber of Commerce’s website at strathmoredistrictchamber.com.