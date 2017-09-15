Badgers bounce back with convincing win

The Strathmore Community Football Association’s (SCFA) senior Badgers bounced back with a convincing win in their second game of the season.

The Badgers hosted Sundre on Sept. 9 and won 60-0.

This was their second game of the season. In their first game, Strathmore visited Innisfail in a rematch from last year’s league finals and it was Innisfail who won again 32-6.

This week the Badgers had more players out and they had one week of game shape and experience, which was a big reason for their success.

“We came out and played well in all aspects of the game,” said Badgers coach Sean Seafoot.

In Strathmore’s first game, they had 19 players, and this game they had 25, which was great to see for the Badgers coach.

“Having 25 guys dressed was huge for us and made a big difference,” said Seafoot.

“They had a small roster compared to us. They had one true offensive lineman, so it was tough for them,” said Seafoot.

The Badgers spread the ball around well, made some nice catches, special teams played well and blocked a punt for a touchdown and the defense played really well forcing and recovering a fumble and returning an interception for a touchdown.

Even though the Badgers won quite handily, there are a few things that need to get better, specifically penalties.

“We had a lot of penalties, and were pretty much shooting ourselves in the foot all game,” said Seafoot.

“We have a bye-week now so we will work on that.”

The Badgers coach wants anyone who is still interested in playing football to contact him and come out to their practices.

The Badgers have a lot of new players this season compared to last year’s team and will have to work hard if they are to come out on top of the league this season.

“The game against Innisfail went ok, but we will need to get better if we are to play them again,” said Seafoot.

“The game was 0-0 just before half, so we did play well on defense for the first half of the game.”

“I think we gassed out by the end.”

“I think if we get our stuff together, we can go a long way.”

The Badgers next home game will be Sept. 30 against Carstairs at the Crowther football field at 2:30 p.m.