A 44-year old man from Wheatland County is dead after a fatal car accident on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Strathmore on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Strathmore RCMP were called to the scene of an accident between a tow truck and a semi-trailer on the highway near Range Road 233 at approximately 3:45 a.m. on August 29.

The driver of the tow truck was pronounced deceased on scene. Occupational health and safety and RCMP Collision experts were on scene investigating the cause of the collision.

Both Westbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway were closed to traffic during the police investigation. Motorists were asked to find alternate routes.

Cpl. Jay Salmon of the Strathmore RCMP said the driver of the semi-truck told investigators that his vehicle was hit from behind.

“He was in motion and the (tow truck) wasn’t slowing down or stopping or anything,” he said.

“It appears that the tow truck just came up and rear-ended the back of the semi-truck at highway speeds,” he said.

It seems the tow truck ended up underneath the semi-trailer which was then engulfed in flames. The highway was opened back up to traffic in both directions by noon.