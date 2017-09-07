Town hosting seminar for election candidates

Ever thought of being a town councillor? The town of Strathmore will be hosting an educational seminar for people who wish to become future municipal officials. The seminar will be for all prospective electoral candidates and will be held on September 7 at 6 p.m. at the Town council chambers.

The municipal election will be held on October 16. Nomination Day is September 18, with advance voting being held on October 12 and 14. During the election, residents will vote in a mayor and six councillors to sit on town councillor a four-year term.

Information about how to and who can cast a vote in the upcoming municipal election at Strathmore can be found online at strathmore.ca/smore_election_2017.

For more information individuals can also call the town at 403-934-3133.