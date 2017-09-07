There’s a new look and feel to the Primary Care Network in Strathmore, the network has a new clinic office located in County Lane Mall in Strathmore.

The office was open to the public from 3 to 4 p.m. on August 29 with Mayor Michael Ell performing a ribbon cutting ceremony on behalf of the town of Strathmore.

“It’s great. It’s lovely to have the mayor come by and see our staff is here. We also have a strong relationship with Alberta Health Services because primary care networks are joint venture agreements between our physician group and AHS, so it’s lovely to see AHS in here and tour,” said Stephanie Crichton, executive director for Calgary Rural Primary Care Network.

Visitors to the open house had the chance to take a tour of the facility and find out what kinds of programs and services will be offered at the clinic.

“What we are doing is really enhancing primary care in the community,” said Crichton. She explained that some physicians may not have as much time as they would like to spend with patients for complex issues.

“Our patients continue to have more complex and morbidities and ageing as well. It’s really nice for them to have some allied health professionals... to come in and support the patients with their healthcare journey and also look at some prevention and education,” she said.

On site patients will be able to book appointments through a doctor’s referral with a diabetic nurse educator, dietician, foot care nurse, and chronic disease management nurse.

“Patients are referred here by family physicians,” said Crichton. Other complex issues the clinic may treat are hypertension, blood pressure issues, diabetes and pulmonary challenges.

According to Crichton, the Primary Care Network helps family physicians deliver primary care within the community. “Most of our nurses work within a family physician office to see a lot of the patients and some come here as well,” she explained.

For more information about Primary Care Network, or to register for programs in Strathmore, please visit crpcn.ca, or call the office at 403-901-0142.