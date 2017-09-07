More outdoor sports fields in Hillview

Plans are in the works as part of the Town of Strathmore’s Canada 150 projects, for the transformation of a green space in the community of Hillview.

A baseball diamond and soccer pitches for all ages are in the works at what is presently a large green space on Hillview Drive in Strathmore.

On Friday September 1, Town of Strathmore workers fanned out within the community handing out information and speaking with homeowners about the town’s plans to build sports fields at the location.

“The green space off of Hillview Drive we are going transform into some organized sports fields. The plan is that we will have one ball diamond here that is built to Baseball Alberta standards, so that if they want to have provincials, or something like that, they are able to host them here, because they are built to those standards,” explained The Town of Strathmore’s Trent West.

“There’s going to be a full-size soccer pitch and two smaller sized soccer pitches. On the full-sized soccer pitch it is setup so that there can be six soccer pitches for the munchkins,” he said.

The space will accommodate soccer for all ages and will also have off-street parking spots.

“There is ample parking along the road, but we are putting in parking off-street for the recreational activities,” said West.

Throughout the establishment of the project, the Town of Strathmore has been in contact with local stakeholders like the Strathmore Minor Ball Association, Strathmore Minor Soccer Federation and Munchkins Soccer Strathmore.

“All of the sporting associations in the town are involved with this project,” said West.

He explained that the minor baseball association in Strathmore was the one who suggested the provincial standard for the new baseball diamond, rather than a typical school-yard, or recreation baseball diamond.

The project will run from September to approximately the end of October. There will be construction fencing installed to provide a safety barrier for workers and residents. The contractors will also follow the Town of Strathmore’s noise bylaw, which states that construction can not occur earlier than 7 a.m. and no later than 10 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

It’s likely the sports fields will be ready by late summer of 2018.

For more information on the new sports fields construction in Hillview, please visit strathmore.ca and follow the Canada 150 link.