Lambert Centre construction going well so far

Anticipation is growing as there are only a couple more months before the Lambert Centre, the home of the Strathmore Municipal Library and the Happy Gang Society of Strathmore, is completely renovated.

Demolition work at the Lambert Centre began this week.

“The Happy Gang has moved into the Legion (Royal Canadian Legion Branch No.10) until the project is done. By all accounts that is going really well,” said the Town of Strathmore’s Trent West.

“The Happy Gang are happy being there as an interim location. Many of the activities they do here (at the Lambert Centre), they can do there, with the darts and the pool, and cards. It’s a good alternative location,” he said.

The library staff report that their temporary space is functioning well.

“Speaking with Rachel and Carmen, the feedback they are getting from the users of the library is all positive,” said West.

“They just started demolition on Monday and it’s going well,” said Director of Library Services Rachel Dick-Hughes.

“It feels good now that things are moving. It feels real now,” said Dick-Hughes. She noted that library staff are already planning what the facility’s re-opening will resemble and are looking forward it.

“Plans are in the works. We have selected paint and carpet. We are ordering some new furniture. It’s going to be beautiful in the space. We are continuing to fundraise to increase our furnishing budget a little bit.

West explained that the renovation on The Lambert Centre could be completed by the end of October.

“The library will have a programmable space for them to use and...possibly rent out to other patrons of the library. FCSS (Family and Community Support Services) will remain at the Third Avenue building and they will be there for a while now until the town hall expansion will be completed,” he said. Much of the work at the Lambert Centre is interior redesign and not exterior work.

“We have already done some of the roof work, not as part of this contract, but as part of general maintenance,” he said.

In terms of back-to-school season and fall programming, while in their temporary space on Third Avenue, the library has formed a partnership with Wheatland Society of the Arts, to host Crafternoon, a program which will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. starting on September 11.

The library will also be launching a small story-time program aimed at pre-school aged children on Tuesday mornings from 10:30 to 11a.m.

The program will be held at the temporary library space and will be a chance for kids to experience stories, songs and rhymes.

Of course, the fall season brings with it the much-anticipated Strathmore Municipal Library Costume Exchange. The event will be held on Friday October 13 at the Wheatland Society of the Arts.

Little Free Libraries

If you have the chance to get out and walk around Strathmore this summer, you may see one of the Strathmore Municipal Library’s Little Free Libraries.

“The little free libraries are going well. We have eight out and about now and we are looking at getting more together. We’re pretty excited,” said Dick-Hughes.

For more information regarding the Strathmore Municipal Library, please visit strathmorelibrary.ca, or call 403-934-5440.