Wheatland County council received an update on the county’s Environmental Action Plan during the August 15 meeting of county council.

County council approved the environmental action plan in principle in March 2016 and there have been discussions on the action plan throughout 2016 and 2017. On August 15, administration brought forward a quarterly report for councils review. The plan outlines the county’s environmental new and ongoing projects and initiatives for the year. For example, a car-pooling program for employees and creation of idle reduction stickers and signs.

“We wanted the people in the municipalities to lead this,” said Chief Administrative Officer Alan Parkin about the intent of the plan.

Alyssa Cumberland, Wheatland County’s environmental co-ordinator explained the process to council.

This is the second quarterly update they have received. She said that three open houses have been held so far in the communities of Namaka, Rosebud and Hussar.

“The reasons for the open houses was to gain input from the public in terms of environmental projects that the communities would like Wheatland County to complete,” said Cumberland.

The idea was to incorporate those projects into the action plan for 2018.

“The idea is to bring forward an annual environmental plan to tell ratepayers what the county is doing for the environment,” she said.

Cumberland and Russel Muenchrath manager of Agricultural Services were present to answer council’s questions.

Cumberland explained that an environmental steering committee was formed from staff within Wheatland County. Staff from across the county’s departments discussed projects and what their plans could be in the coming years in terms of environmental stewardship.

“We pulled together things that we could accomplish in 2017, that were already in the plans, or additional things that we thought would benefit the county at this time,” she said.

“I did get some feedback about your presentations in the community and they thought it was great,” said Reeve Glenn Koester.

Cumberland explained that the car pooling initiative was successful. Most trips were too and from Strathmore. “But people really did embrace it in the office here,” she said. Winners were rewarded with gift certificates to local business.

Facility lighting fixtures replacement

On August 15,during the regular meeting of Wheatland County council. County council voted in favour of approving the replacement of outdated light fixtures for the administrative building, Gleichen shop, Rockyford Grader Shop and Carseland Water Plant. The facilities will receive new LED light fixtures.

The cost for the replacement will be $45,200.49 and will come from the Capital Continuity reserve.

The county has also applied for a TAME Express Grant for a total of $14,435 in order to replace their current light fixtures with LED light fixtures and bulbs. The LED lights will be more efficient and affordable. It’s anticipated that the replacement of the lights will also reduce the county’s energy usage and be better for the environment.

Bill and Jeanette Murray Recognition Plaque

Wheatland County council has recognized Bill and Jeannette Murray with a plaque for 51 years of business in Wheatland County and their dedication to community service and spirit.

The items was brought forward for discussion on August 15 by councillor Rex Harwood. He presented the plaque on August 7 with councillor Brenda Knight also in attendance.