Strathmore-Brooks kids summer in Alberta contest

Summer 2017 is winding down and it’s almost back to school season. MLA Derek Fildebrandt’s Strathmore-Brooks constituency wants to know how you spent your summer and the best part of it.

Summer in Alberta is a kids contest ran by the Strathmore-Brooks constituency, kids have until September 8 to submit pictures, write letters or send in drawings of how they spent their summer, in order to be featured in next month’s constituency newsletter.

“I think it’s exciting to learn about new places that you never knew about. It might be one family’s favourite place, and you say ‘maybe I’ll try that next summer,’” said constituency assistant Liz McConnell.

“Lets look back on our great summers in Alberta as it winds down,” she said.

Submissions can be from locations anywhere in Alberta.

“It could be camping, maybe something you saw, or took in,” McConnell explained.

“Share something that you’ve always liked to do with your family, with somebody that maybe has never even heard about it,” she said.

Kids can draw, take a photo or write about their favourite activity this summer or a place they visited. Submissions can be done by mail, or email to Strathmore.Brooks@assemly.ab.ca, or Bay A1, 510 Highway 1, Strathmore T1P 1M6.