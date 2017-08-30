The Strathmore High School Spartans senior football team has been doing summer training in preparation for their upcoming season.

The Spartans compete in the Tier III conference with some of the best football teams at the high school level in the province of Alberta. Last year, the Spartans had a terrific season making it to the semi-finals against a very good Cochrane team, who won it all.

The team has started practicing on Aug. 24, as they hope to match their success from last year, and hopefully even improve. The first game will be against Crescent Heights at 4:30 p.m. at the Strathmore High School fields.

Strathmore High has two new football coaches after the departure of coach Travis Gorski. Coach Craig Kopp and coach Darrell Hargrove.

There is high expectations for the team from the coaches, but the most important thing for the program is to continue to improve. They aren’t trying to change much from last year.

“We aren’t trying to re-invent the wheel by any means,” said Hargrove.

“We are trying to build on the consistency that started last year, because last year was really good and for us coaches, it’s all about developing our athletes into the best football players they can be.”

It will be tough to repeat the success from last season, as all the schools have been good in the conference the last several years, but the coaches believe it is possible.

“We have a very athletic group of guys and if they work hard, good things will happen,” said Hargrove.

“We know the talent there is in the league and we know it’s not going to be easy. We are going to have a tough go and if we are going to do this, we’re going to have to rely a lot on being diligent, working hard and outworking the other team.”

“We should perform at a high level.”