Rona helps out with overnight shelter

Working to help build a stronger community in Strathmore is part of the reason why Strathmore’s RONA store has donated wood that will be used to frame the washrooms in the Strathmore Overnight Shelter.

The shelter’s Director of Outreach Richard Rodgers, met with Ryan Kress, the RONA store manager on Thursday August 24 to officially hand over the lumber.

“It’s just what we can do to give back, if we can help out in ay way we definitely want to,” said Kress.

“I grew up in Taber, Alberta, so I understand being part of a small town, and a small community. I love being part of the small communities and really a town like this is like a family. Everybody knows everyone and everybody takes care of everybody,” said Kress.

“Something like what they are doing is a huge part of what we need to do to give back, and to protect ourselves, and to also take care of ourselves and the people who are down on their luck and down on life right now,” he said.

Rodgers explained that the last phase of the shelter construction will be the upstairs washrooms and some of the framing in the rooms for visitors.

“RONA said they will give us the wood, the screws and the drywall. I think it’s great,’ he said noting that he was pleased that a local company like RONA came forward to support the shelter.

“ff not we would have had to go into Calgary,” he said.

In terms of the overnight shelter, Rodgers says the facility is progressing towards completion.

“Our sprinkler is now in, we just finished our fire alarm system. We are going to be starting the framing of the remaining of the shelter next week. We are going to have a crew of guys in there and I am also working on a referral program,” he said.

The plan is for the referral system to be in place before the shelter opens, in order to provide contacts for agencies and services in Strathmore and Wheatland County for clients.

“We are getting close, probably a month and a half away,” said Rodgers. In the meantime, the overnight shelter has a brand new website created by Lawrence Carriere. For more information please visit strathmoreovernightshelter.com.