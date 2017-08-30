New skateboard apparel store opens in Strathmore

Loni Keall and Christa Taypotat have opened a brand new store in downtown Strathmore. A skateboard store with a twist, Fusion 180 is now having a soft opening to the community. The store offers widely popular brands like DC and Bench out of their retail store as well as womens’ and mens’ clothing, jewelry, skateboard, and shoes.

“The biggest reason why we wanted to open was there needed to be some more variety for Strathmore. If you look there is not a lot for the youth, or for skateboarders,” said Taypotat.

The new athletic/skateboard apparel store is growing a good following of fans on social media as well.

Keall and Taypotat are originally from Strathmore.

“I have been gone for 20 years,” said Taypotat. She explained that she was trying to shop around and realized that more was needed in a town the size of Strathmore.

“We wanted to stay around the downtown area, because growing up we remember the downtown being the hub being the life of Strathmore and we’d kind of like to bring that back,” she said. Growing up she explained that the town had a population of about 1,500 people and that the location where the store sits today was the old curling rink in town and across the street was the old arena.

“Fusion 180 is the name and we chose fusion because what fusion stands for is everything coming together. For both Loni and I we feel that our lives have taken full circle and we are back and everything is just coming together where we are supposed to be,” Taypotat said.

In terms of the reaction from the local community she said. “The reaction has been amazing, we’ve had so many calls, and texts. They are so excited and stoked about a new store opening up. My sister has already done some modelling. She has had her models come in and posted pictures on our Fusion 180 Facebook page, and the people they just love it.”

Keall is well known in town as she ran the former Rippers store.

Taypotat explained that their vision is to make the space something for everybody when they walk in the door.

The showroom is wide and open with a window-covered storefront.

“What we are trying to do for the women is have it more boutique style, so that they come in and can kind of relax and then we have the guys it’s going to be the rough and tougher,” said Taypotat. There is a fun area with AstroTurf in the store where a large log bench will be placed for people who wish to try on shoes.

“We wanted to make it a real relaxed and enjoyable experience,” said Taypotat.

Fusion 180 will be offering a variety of retail items like skateboards, footwear, clothing, jewelry, and accessories like speciality headband collections, and blankets, or other apparel brands depending on demand.

“We try to reach everybody. While the kids are picking out their skateboard stuff the moms can look at jewelry, or some leggings, and the dads can shop too,’ said Taypotat.

Fusion 180 is located at 214 Fourth Avenue in Strathmore. The store is currently undergoing a soft opening.

“We are still waiting for quite a few o our brands to come in. It is a soft opening because so many have asked to come in and just see what we’ve got done so far, and we are here waiting for orders all the time, so if somebody wants to come in and purchase they are more than welcome to,” said Taypotat.

When fully operational the store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. During peak season and over the holiday seasons like at Christmas time, they will be open seven days a week.

For more information visit them online on Facebook by searching for Fusion 180.