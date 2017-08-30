More information is needed for Wheatland County council to review before the establishment of a local Attainable Housing Organization.

Attainable Homes Calgary Corporation is the name of a non-profit enterprise, which is owned by the City of Calgary that provides entry-level homes to residents who are not able to purchase houses due to the inflated cost of home-ownership in the city. Through the program participants make a down payment to purchase an ‘attainable’ home.

The non-profit was established in 2009 by then Mayor Dave Bronconnier, with the help of councillor Brian Pincott and chair person David Laycock with the hopes of helping medium-income Calgarians get into homes. The program removes the barrier of large down-payments for mortgages.

The program operates through partnerships with the Government of Alberta, local developers, lawyers, banks, credit unions and housing organizations.

On August 15, Wheatland County council reviewed a legal opinion on how best to establish their own Attainable Housing organization. County council accepted the legal opinion as information, but agreed that more information needed to be provided as some councillors were not fully informed of what the program was and the difference between attainable and affordable housing programs.

The county will engage an outside party to provide a business case for the Attainable Housing organization and staff will come back to council at a later date with recommendations for incorporation.

The county contacted MLT Aikins law firm for advise on how to implement an attainable housing program. A letter from the lawyer went over the advantages and disadvantages of the organization.

Reeve Glenn Koester questioned the purpose of forming a new society for attainable housing.

“What is this society going to gain for us, it’s not a partnership for us. I am not aware of council having a society or corporation,” he said.

Councillor Alice Booth explained that the county’s economic development board is working on the topic of creating attainable housing within Wheatland County.

“What we are looking at is around $250,000,” said Booth for the price of some of the houses that could be built. “It that category of attainable housing, Calgary’s is starting at around $500,000 plus,” said Booth.

Booth said she agreed that there needs to be more information come back before council for review.

On June 1, the Calgary Real Estate Board said the average home price in the city was $509,000, up one per cent from the year before.

The average price of a home in Calgary in July 2017 was $554,544, but in some competitive neighbourhoods near downtown Calgary, homes are no longer attainable, as they are priced between $700,000 to $1 million.

“For us to work with Attainable Housing we have to have an association formed to work under Attainable Housing in Alberta for the government,” said Booth.

Councillor Brenda Knight explained further that it seems like the province requires a board to release funding for attainable housing.

“I don’t think we are ready yet, what’s the plan?” said councillor Ben Armstrong. “What’s your 10 year plan, what’s your five year plan, what are you looking at doing?” he asked.

Booth noted that the economic development board looked at the possibility of creating an Attainable Housing pilot in a community like Gleichen. She said that there are already interested developers that could work on up to 200 properties.

“It’s a project that if it works in Gleichen it can go in any community within Wheatland County,” she said.

“We aren’t financing anybody, we aren’t doing mortgages, that is all outside through the attainable housing program,” said Booth.

Councillor Rex Harwood asked whether the county has had enough discussion about the attainable housing program.

“I would like to see what is attainable housing,” said Reeve Koester, explaining later that he would like to see details on what he was voting for.

There was confusion during the meeting between the term ‘affordable housing’ and the program which is similar to the non-profit Attainable Housing. The two entities are not the same.