Historical Society hosts Breakfast at the Barn

It was a beautiful day and an equally beautiful setting for the Western District Historical Society’s Seniors’ Breakfast at the Barn event on August 17. The breakfast which was catered by the Lions Club and created by the Western District Historical Society, was hosted at the Strathmore Demonstration/Supply Barn, which was fully renovated by the Bruce Klaiber family.

“Things are going great, it’s a lovely breakfast by the Lions, it’s a beautiful day and the venue is wonderful,’ said Rhonda Stockwell, president of WDHS.

The barn, which is the former granary of the demonstration farm, is located just across the Trans Canada Highway along George Freeman Trail on the east side of Strathmore.

It stands tall in the scenery with neatly manicured lawns, ample space for parking, and outdoor seating.

Once you walk inside visitors see the arched wooden ceiling and support beans, which are made of over 100 year old rail ties explained Bruce Klaiber.

“Although the barn may not be 100 years old, the lumber that was used to build the barn is probably well over 100 years old, because all of it had a lifespan before it was used to build the barn,”said Klaiber.

“Another amazing part of it is it was all done by hand because they didn’t have picker trucks, and they didn’t have mobile cranes back then, so they manoeuvred it all by hand,” said Klaiber.

“I am so happy that so many people have turned out for the event,” he said.

“The responses I am getting are mostly ones of amazement people didn’t know what the barn was built out of. Either they didn’t recognize the barn from years ago, or they wondered what it was like inside, so today they get to see inside. They get to understand that the walls are made of old bridge timbers that the CPR had and the interior posts and beams are all old railroad ties,” he said.