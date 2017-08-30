September is going to be a life-changing month for local model Victoria Wilke as she will be competing in the Miss Universe Canada competition in Toronto, Ontario.

On September 1, participants from across Canada will be flown to Ontario to take part in the contest that will wrap up on October 7 with a televised broadcast.

The purpose of the Miss Universe Canada pageant is to select a competitor for the annual Miss Universe competition.

The competition will result in the winner replacing current title holder Miss Universe Canada 2016, Siera Bearchell. Bearchell is from Saskatchewan, is a law student and entrepreneur who is studying law at the University of Saskatchewan.

Wilke along with 71 other young women have won the right to represent Canada in the competition as national delegates. They will be joined by five other contestants at the Western Ontario preliminary event o September9 in Windsor, Ontario.

Wilke is a part-time model and a barista based out of Strathmore. She hails originally from Brandon, Manitoba.

“I moved to Strathmore about a year ago and I took up modelling for a few months because I wanted to do something that was outside of my comfort zone and something that I had never done before,” said Wilke.

“Through that I found out that I actually wanted to work with people and I wanted to do social work for school next year,” she said. She hopes to pursue a Social Work Diploma and to work within her community to reduce the rates of alcoholism, drug abuse, STDs and high pregnancy rates.

After a stint of volunteering with social work organizations, she saw that Miss Universe was looking for applicants.

“I applied and I saw they were interested in having people who did volunteer work and then I started training with them and because I had a modelling background,” she said. Wilke explained that while at the pageant participants help raise funds for a local charity called Operation Smile.

In terms of the local reaction and that of her family, Wilke says at first her brother and father back in Manitoba were scratching their heads about the pageant.

“It seems very foreign to them because they don’t know much about the fashion industry. Calgary has a little bit of involvement with that. But they never pictured me being in a pageant, or being a model or being interested in fashion,” she said. The experience is a bit strange and new for her mother and step-dad too.

“It’s funny because I’ll be walking in heels in the garage and then there is a giant tractor in my way. For them it’s really weird,” she said.

Wilke explained that the pageant is not just about shoes and clothes, it showcases the talents of young women. It also helps to empower young woman and showcases the educational activities, skills and community achievements of participants.

“My desire to help people started when a social problem surfaced in my high school. I noticed my peers developing dependencies on drugs, alcohol, and smoking, ultimately leading to gang-related activities and destruction of close relationships. I had even lost a close friend to suicide. I strive to be a role-model by encouraging others to make positive life choices, despite the opposition they may face from negative environments,” she said.

“Miss Universe Canada is an even greater opportunity to use presentation skills to voice my growing desire to help people in the community and globally. Also through my experience in Miss Universe Canada, I would like to continually remind others that dreams manifest only through hard work and determination,” said Wilke.

She is now canvassing the community for support from local businesses in order to raise $5,000 to cover the expenses of travelling, food, hotels and clothing for the competition.

For more information about Wilke’s campaign. please contact Patti Falconer at pfm@shaw.ca, or 403-249-8222 or Victoria Wilke sugararticle@gmail.com, or call 403-324-8088.

For more information on the Miss Universe Canada pageant, please visit missuniversecanada.ca.