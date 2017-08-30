Local winery Field Stone Fruit Wines has recently won gold medals in a recent provincial best in class competition. Field Stone Fruit Wines won three gold medals at the Alberta Beverage Awards.

The winery owned by Elaine and Marvin Gill, has been recognized at The National Wine Awards of Canada, The Northwest Wine Summit, and The Alberta Beverage Awards.

Field Stone received a gold medal at the National Wine Awards for their Black Currant Wine.

The competition, which was the largest in its 17-years, saw Field Stone up against 242 wineries across Canada.

“It’s always very rewarding to win awards from the competitions we enter,” said Elaine Gill. “But this year the competitions were larger than ever, and so it’s extra special to be among the winners.”

Field Stone Fruit Wines was recognized with a bronze medal for their Strawberry Dessert Wine and silver medals for their Bumbleberry Fruit Wine, Raspberry Fruit Wines and Raspberry Dessert wine at The North West Wine Summit in Port Hood, Oregon, United States. They also took home gold medals for their Black Currant Fruit Wine and Saskatoon Berry Dessert Wine.

At the wine summit the winery also received three recognitions.

Back home at the Alberta Beverage Awards, the winery was awarded a Best-in-Class distinction for its Raspberry Fruit wine and their Black Currant Fruit Wine, Wild Black Cherry Dessert Wine and Strawberry Dessert Wine received the judge’s selection as a top performers in the fruit wine and fortified/dessert wine field.

“Fruit wines are not what they were 15 or 20 years ago,” said Marvin Gill.

“Fruit wines are very much their own type of taste a lot of it is based on the type of fruit you are using,” explained Marvin.

The Raspberry Fruit Wines is very much a raspberry taste but it is not that sweet. It’s got a slight sweetness to it. The Black Currant is even drying than the raspberry. It has characteristics that are maybe a little bit more traditional to wine,” he explained.

Many red wine drinkers are attracted to the Black Currant wine as it is more familiar, he explained.

“The Saskatoon Dessert Wine is what is called a fortified wine, it has vodka added to it as well. It is like a port style wine. It is quite versatile,” said Marvin.

“People think of a dessert wine being used just after a meal, as perhaps part of your dessert. There are many things you can do with them,” said Marvin.

“You can make sweet vodka martinis, and lemonades by mixing lemonade and dessert wine together,” he said.

“People are just blown away by how good they are,” he said noting the experience of patrons who taste the mixture of the wine with lemonade at local farmers markets.

In the past the winery has hosted visitors during Alberta Open Farm Days and as a local winery in southern Alberta routinely sees regional and international visitors.

“I am grateful that we have these awards and it does bring recognition to the quality of our wine,” said Marvin who is clearly humble about his everyday efforts working at the winery, tending to his fruits and crops.

“For me it is just part of the process to make sure I am producing the best wine that I can,” he said.

Field Stone Fruit Wines was the first business in Alberta granted a license under the province’s estate winery regulations in 2015. The winery has been the recipient of over 80 Canadian awards for their excellent fruit and dessert wines. Their products are available at local farmers markets in the region, at local retail stores like Co-op, Crowfoot Co-op and Sobeys as well as over 100 retail stores in Alberta.

For more information about Field Stone Fruit Wines, please visit fieldstonefruitwines.com.