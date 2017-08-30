Carjacking, armed robbery near Gleichen

Gleichen RMCP are searching for three suspects after a man was carjacked and robbed at a rest stop near Gleichen on August 21.

At approximately 3:37 p.m. man pulled over at the Gleichen rest stop located along the Trans Canada Highway east of Strathmore and was robbed at gunpoint. The three suspects stole his car, a Honda Pilot, his wallet and watch and drove away along with a second car a dark grey two-door vehicle.

The victim was not hurt. Police are searching for three suspects, two males and one female.

The suspect who brandished the gun is described as a white male in his late 30s about five foot six inches tall with a thin build. The suspect had blond or light brown hair, and was wearing a baseball cap and a long-sleeved summer jacket.

A second suspect is female with a thin build about 18 years old and the third suspect is described as wearing a light coloured hoodie. The victims’ SUV was later found south of Strathmore.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3056, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.