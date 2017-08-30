Badgers ready to start season

With football season just around the corner, the Strathmore Badgers have been busy preparing.

The Strathmore Community Football Association Badgers fields three teams starting at peewee, then bantam aged and senior aged kids. The senior team plays in 9-man football.

The Badgers have been very good at developing their players and have had some success with their teams in recent years.

Last year, the peewee Badgers finished their season with a 6-0 record in the “A” division and won their league after a thrilling 12-6 OT win against the Red Deer Hornets.

The bantams finished the season with a 3-1 record.

The senior Badgers made the league finals against a very good Innisfail team, and the Badgers fell just short of a championship. The senior Badgers will kick off their season on Sept. 2 in Innisfail.

The Badgers have good roster numbers for peewee and bantam teams, but are still looking for interested football players at the senior level. Anyone who wants to play and is under 19-years-old before Nov. 1 and taking a high school course is eligible to play.

Badgers president Carl Seafoot is hopeful for another successful season for all the Badgers teams.

“We want to continue the successes from last year and build on that,” he said.

“I think Doug (peewee coach) wants another shot at the provincial title.”

The Badgers main goal is to provide interested players in the area a place to play in a good football environment. They also want to develop the players in becoming the best football players they can be.

Two players from last year’s senior team are now playing on junior teams including Josh Middlemiss, who is with the BCFC’s Kamloops Broncos and Okeem Samuels who signed with PFC’s Calgary Colts.

“2017 is looking to be another great year for football and I’m looking forward to start the season,” said Seafoot.

Two Badgers team will play their first games at home on Sept. 9 at the Crowther Fields. The peewee Badgers will host the Sylvan Lake Bears at noon, while the seniors will take on Sundre at 2:30 p.m.

The Bantam Badgers will play their first home game on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. against Red Deer Lindsay Thurber.