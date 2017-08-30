A & W MS Day fundraiser hits home

All day long on August 24 cars and trucked pulled up and drove through the Strathmore A & W restaurant, more than usual as the local restaurant was hosting their annual fundraiser to support research for multiple sclerosis called Burger to Beat MS.

During Burger to Beat MS, $2 from every Teen Burger sold went towards MS research and supporting people who are living with the disease.

“This is the third time that I have taken part in A&W’s efforts to raise money for multiple sclerosis awareness and support for research,” said Strathmore town councillor Denise Peterson.

“I grew up in southern Alberta, so I certainly know how many people have been impacted and people in our own family have been impacted,” she said.

Peterson like other community members like the mayor and RCMP, volunteered at the restaurant during the day.

“Money for research has made incredible inroads for MS, but still the need is absolutely tremendous in our community particularly. We have people very close to our family whose lives have been drastically impacted by it, so it is a gift to me and to our community that A&W would do this,” said Peterson.

A & W General Manager Ravi Avhad explained that throughout the day there were 50-50 ticket sales where 50 per cent of the draw would go the winner and the remainder to MS research and support.

Doo-wop music filled the air and the A & W bear patrolled the streets outside the restaurant giving out hugs. Later that afternoon there was a show ‘n shine in the parking lot as well.

“We are donating $2, previously we used to donate $1, it shows how important multiple sclerosis is to us. A&W is doing a really great job,” said Avhad.

He explained that the show ‘n shine is held at the restaurant parking lot every Thursday. Last week the restaurant also hosted a garage sale to help support Strathmore KidSport.

In terms of a fundraising goal for the MS fundraiser, Avahd said, “Every restaurant they set a particular goal. This year we made a target for $4,000.”

About 1 in 340 Canadians are living with MS. Canada also has the highest rate of MS in the world.

Over the years, A&W has raised over $9 million to support MS research and people living with MS.

A&W restaurants partner with the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada to present the Burgers to Beat MS initiative.