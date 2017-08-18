The United Conservative Party is paying around $550 back to taxpayers following an internal audit of MLA expenses.

The caucus conducted the review after it was revealed members from that party and the NDP had double-dipped on meal claims paid by the public purse.

Beleaguered Strathmore-Brooks MLA Derek Fildebrandt, who resigned from the UCP caucus Tuesday night, was one of the MLAs with questionable expenses.

Interim leader Nathan Cooper said he hopes all parties follow the UCP’s lead and conduct audits in the interests of transparency.

Robin Steudel, director of NDP caucus communications, said her party does regular checks on expenses to ensure that filing is done properly.

It’s unclear how well they are working, after a discrepancy described as a “mistake” was found earlier this week in reimbursements for Calgary-Shaw MLA Graham Sucha.

In a statement Thursday, Cooper said an internal UCP expense review revealed administrative errors totalling $557.30, which was returned to the Legislative Assembly Office.

Cooper said he is taking steps to make sure similar mistakes don’t happen in the future.

The party was founded on principles that include fiscal responsibility and respect for taxpayers, he said, and the party and caucus must live up to the highest possible standards.

“All UCP MLAs with anomalies in their expenses have reimbursed the Crown and are taking additional steps to ensure proper due diligence in the future,” he said.

The UCP caucus is also developing recommendations for the next Members’ Services Committee meeting on Sept. 14, to modernize MLA expense claim processing and update existing rules to reflect modern realities.

“The UCP takes responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars very seriously, and we take full responsibility for these irregularities,” Cooper said.

The MLAs were Richard Gotfried ($50.75), Grant Hunter ($11.60), Don MacIntyre ($180.05), Jason Nixon ($20.75), Angela Pitt ($11.60), Dave Rodney ($154.50), Pat Stier ($78.80), Rick Strankman ($26.05) and Tany Yao ($23.20).