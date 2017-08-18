Members of the Western District Historical Society invite seniors in the area to brunch at the historical CPR demonstration/supply barn. Called Seniors’ Brunch at the Barn the event is a chance to get a look at the fully renovated and landscaped building, which is part of Strathmore’s founding history.

Senior’s Brunch at the Barn will be held Thursday August 17 from 9 a.m to 11 a.m. The Lions Club will be cooking a pancake breakfast for the seniors.

Organizers ask that people RSVP by calling 403-880-7446. To get to the barn drive south on George Freeman Trail across Highway 1 and follow the balloons.

Organizers anticipate about 200 participants, so people are asked to RSVP in advance to register. Special thanks for Seniors’ Brunch at the Barn were given to the Bruce Klaiber Family and the Strathmore Lions.

“It was the founding spot for Strathmore,” said Rhonda Stockwell of the Western District Historical Society. She explained that the building is actually not a barn, but was originally built to be the farm’s granary.

“It was the granary where the horse and cart came in one end and either dropped the sacks of grain, or they were picking them up. There has been no livestock every in that building, it’s just been a granary,” she said.

“What the Bruce Klaiber farm has done is they’ve got it refurbished and it’s been a really popular spot now for weddings. He’s done a tremendous amount of landscaping,” she said.

According to a passage from the history book ‘Strathmore, The Village that Moved’, settlers began to arrive in the area in 1906. The Canadian Pacific Railway Department of Natural Resources established a demonstration farm that was 2,000 acres large. Much of the farm was cultivated with hay and about 700 acres was under irrigation.

“In 1908 they actually started the farm here,” explained Tom Sadler.

“It was an amazing place that became world-famous. One source I read said that Strathmore at one time had more university graduates in its population than anywhere else in Canada,” said Klaiber, who noted that the demonstration farm attracted many people to the area and provided a number of programs.

The purpose of demonstration farms was to assist settlers by giving information and advice, providing the best breeds of livestock, growing a large number of trees, for example shelterbelt trees and creating a market for poultry, eggs, milk, cream and others.

“The main purpose of the whole project was to bring as many settlers here in the shortest time as possible, because they wanted to sell their land and get out of that business,” said Klaiber.

It was located east of the Western Irrigation District’s headquarters. The farm had dairy barns, greenhouses, horse barns, and silos.

The farm also had the largest Holstein cow herd in Canada. By 1928 the farm produced 10,000 head of cattle, 1,000 horses, 1,300 swine and 7,000 sheep. In the 1930s the farm was only the second in Canada to offer artificial insemination and shortly after in 1932 it became the third farm in Canada to be awarded the Master Breeders Shield.

The farm fell out of use after the CPR sold the irrigation district to local farmers and the bulk of its stock was sold off in 1943. The land was bought by Henry Viener and was eventually passed down to the Klaiber family.

In the 1980s Grant Klaiber held a group of individuals who wanted to turn the land and remaining buildings into a historical park. Unfortunately the plan did not gain interest from the CPR. Although there was interest from the provincial and federal governments, a recession soon hit and the idea was not realized.

“One thing that surprised me was that the CPR when it was formed in 1881 to travel west to put rail across western Canada, initially thought they would go from Winnipeg to Edmonton,” said Klaiber.

He explained that the very large dry area called Palliser’s Triangle was west of Winnipeg.

“The railroad didn’t think they could drive any revenue from that area, it was deemed a desert,” he said.

Later the idea of irrigation districts was introduced.

The CPR agreed to develop large scape irrigation projects if the Federal government would consolidate the company’s Dominion land grants into an area of three million acres north of the Bow River, and running between Calgary and Medicine Hat.

There were three irrigation projects proposed, the western, central and eastern sections. The Western Section was the first developed and construction started in 1903 and was completed in 1910.

The first demonstration farm became world famous for its productive capacity of its dairy herd and for the farm’s livestock breeding programs.

The Strathmore Demonstration Farm was a huge success and its herdsmen travelled internationally to promote their breeding program to events like the Toronto Royal Winter Fair, the Chicago International Fair and the Western Canada Class A shows. At shows in 1929 and 1930 the herd won 79 championship and reserve championship ribbons.

The community of Strathmore moved to its current site in 1905, explained Sadler. “By 1911 they were already a town, that’s how fast it grew here,” he said.

“In that period from about 1908 up to the beginning of the First World War, nearly all of the land was taken up by settlers. After the First World War they really had no need for the demonstration farm anymore and it took on more of a supply capacity,” he said.

By 1924 the name was changed to the CPR Supply Farm.

“They still maintained a certain amount of the demonstration capacity up until the depression hit,” said Sadler.

“Some of the blueprints of the old CRP are still around in places,” said Sadler, who has discovered an old blueprint for a Ready-Made farm.

The Klaiber family had undertaken a complete renovation of the original granary building.

“I had the building restored eight years ago, and it has just sat,” said Klaiber. About two years ago his daughter decided to get married in the barn and from there the facility has attracted a number of public functions.

Klaiber has restored the building to a close to it’s original state as possible. Power has been put into the building and the facility now hosts a number of public events like weddings. About an acre and a half of land around the barn is fenced off, and includes landscaping with trees.

“It’s what makes it a really nice place to come to because it has the barn, but it also has this sizable manicured area,” said Klaiber. In 2016 there were three weddings at the barn and this year there are 12 bookings. Through word of mouth it has become a very attractive wedding spot.

“We are very happy that the barn has taken on this new life,” said Klaiber.

“I think that more needs to happen around it, whether it’s a recreation of some of the buildings that used to be there, or whether it’s something totally different,” said Klaiber. He explained that they are always open to public input or ideas around the future of the barn. “To me it’s just a very important historic site as far as Strathmore is concerned, as farms the development of southern Alberta and even nationally,” he said.