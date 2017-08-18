Who doesn’t love the taste of mini donuts? This month the Strathmore Municipal Library is giving residents the opportunity to buy the iconic cinnamon covered mini donuts, and help support local programming.

Director of Library Services Rachel Dyck- Hughes explained that people who want to take part in the fundraise pre-order a box of mini donuts, which have 64 donuts in a box.

“You can bake as many in the oven as you want for five minutes, heat them up, then you sprinkle the cinnamon sugar on, that comes with them and it’s just like they are just out of the deep fryer, they are so delicious,” said Dyck-Hughes.

Each box sells for $20, or you can order three boxes for $50.On collection day the donuts will be stored in a deep freezer and individuals who pre-order come and pick up their donuts.

The library will be taking orders throughout the month until August 24.

The funds from the mini donut campaign will go towards purchasing new furniture for the renovated library, or whatever is needed to make the space more beautiful.

“Last time we sold over 30 boxes and that was our first time, so we are hoping that this time it will be even better,” she said.

The deadline to place orders for the mini donuts is August 24 at 8 p.m. The pick up will take place on August 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Orders can be made in person at the Strathmore Municipal Library’s temporary location at 116 Third Avenue, or online at strathmorelibrary.ca/donuts.

So far things are going well for the library’s staff and visitors as they have moved into their temporary location on Third Avenue during the renovations at the Lambert Centre.

“The move was amazing, we had so much help we thought we were going to have two eight hour days of volunteers,” said Dyck-Hughes.

“We had over 100 volunteer hours on the Friday, but by about 2 to 3 p.m. on Friday they had done everything we could do,” she said. Plans for volunteers on Saturday were cancelled.

But she assures that the library will welcome those volunteers when they make the move back into the newly renovated space.

“It’s been a good move and we are comfortable here. We are cozy, but people are being really gracious about recognizing that we have different limitations,” she said. The new space which shares the same building as Strathmore FCSS, is very clean and well organized although it is substantially smaller.

“I am happy with it, I think it turned out very well. People are learning to share the space well,” said Dyck-Hughes.

It’s likely the library will be open to the public in their fully renovated space by mid- November.

“It’s definitely going to take more time to move back just because we have to organize, place everything and get used to a new way of doing things,” said Dyck-Hughes.

“But as far as we know, it’s going well. We’re just choosing furniture for the kids area, and the teen area. We are also accepting pledges if people want a spot on the donor wall,” she

said.