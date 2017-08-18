The band the Beautiful Scars showcased their classic rock tunes during the launch of their debut EP and the filming of their new music video.

“To do it [release the EP] in our home town is great. It was a lot of work getting here, it’s a year’s worth of writing material,” said Kevin Knopf, Beautiful Scars lead guitarist and singer.

Beautiful Scars and the opening band Generation Country rocked the Green Bar on Friday, Aug. 11.

“It’s really starting to grow and come together and this is a great venue [the Green Bar] that supports live music,” said Knopf.

The band started off playing coffee shops but soon kicked it in to high gear and began playing bigger venues in Calgary such as the Blind Beggar and Kings Head Pub in November 2016.

The EP launched featured four original songs written and preformed by Beautiful Scars.

“When you’re a songwriter you have stories to tell and you just want to get them out.

What drives me is just telling stories and I’m just really lucky to have these two guys [bassist Darren Genovese and drummer Curt Rock] that are just really good players that contribute and put their stamp on it,” said Knopf.

The EP was mixed in the heart of Strathmore at Knopf’s personal Popcorn music studio.

The band plans on touring in the summer of 2018 after working on building a following online.

“Our eyes are set on playing as many festivals as possible [next summer]. At the end of the day it’s just to have fun doing what makes us happy,” said Knopf.

As part of the launch audience members were invited to use hand held cameras to film the live concert, creating a new music video for the band.

“We’re just going to do it [the music video] kind of gorilla style so it’s going to look very authentic. It’s more about celebrating the fact that we’re in the music community here in Strathmore,” said Knopf.

The idea to film from the audience’s perspective was inspired by a Bon Jovi music video.

“It’s our stories, scars tell your stories. It’s how you communicate with other people. It’s how we’re connected. Scars are beautiful,” said Darren Genovese, Beautiful Scars bassist, describing the origin of the bands name.

Genovese began playing with lead guitarist and vocalist Knopf two years ago.

The two connected right away when they began playing together.

“It was like we’d known each other forever,” said Genovese, explaining the instant musical connection with Knopf.

Drummer Curt Rock joined the band in October 2016 adding the last piece to puzzle.

“Curt is a magician. He has this amazing kind of R&B voice, he opens it up and it’s amazing. Him and Kevin mix really well,” said Genovese.

Beautiful Scars blends a variety of musical influences ranging from Americana style mid-west artists such as John Cougar Mellencamp, fused with the 1980’s hair metal heavy guitar riffs of Van Halen and Aerosmith, a touch of Johnny Cash with a dash of Buddy Holly.

“It’s that whole Rust Belt of the mid-west. We figure we’re the Rust Belt of Canada [Saskatchewan and Alberta]. We figured we would capitalize on that little niche,” said Curt Rock, vocalist and drummer for Beautiful Scars.

The band is already getting airplay on Golden West Radio stations from Alberta to Manitoba with their first two singles High School and Fireball.

“We’ll just have a grand old time and use this as a stepping stone, and get the ball rolling. We don’t want the fires to cool we just keep on plugging away,” said Rock.

Beautiful Scars plans on pursuing playing live at radio stations to highlight their original songs.

The duo Generation Country opened for the band with soft tunes reminiscent of June Carter and Johnny Cash.

The husband and wife duo of Cyndi and Lennie Wallace have been playing for four year and strive to capture the spirit of tradition country.

“We’re from the generation of the true, traditional country music. We try to keep it alive. It’s the music we grew up on,” said Cyndi Wallace, the bassist and singer for Generation Country.

The country crooners and Beautiful Scars share mutual friends in the Calgary area music scene.

“Generation Country, where the heart of country music still beats strong,” is the band slogan, said Wallace.

The duo was recently in Nashville where they played gigs ten straight nights.

“We just like to keep it traditional it draws people in and people know we’re husband and wife, we just love it,” said Wallace.